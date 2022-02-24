Russia will face ‘hard-hitting’ EU sanctions, says Ireland
Published
Ireland has promised “very direct and very hard-hitting” sanctions against Russia, after the latest attack on Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Ireland has promised “very direct and very hard-hitting” sanctions against Russia, after the latest attack on Ukraine.Full Article
Ireland will back the “strongest possible and most comprehensive” package of sanctions against Russia to punish the country for..
Irish politicians on Thursday urged the Government to respond strongly to the crisis in Ukraine.