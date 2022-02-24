Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.Full Article
Boris Johnson to address nation over Russia invasion of Ukraine
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Emergency COBRA talks end as PM prepares to address nation
ODN
Members of the cabinet and senior officials leave Whitehall and Downing Street after emergency COBRA talks in response to Russia's..
Advertisement
More coverage
LIVE: Boris Johnson calls COBRA meeting as Russia-Ukraine crisis reaches 'full-scale invasion'
Bristol Post
The Prime Minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on..
-
Critics say mild UK sanctions on Russia don't match promises
SeattlePI.com
-
West takes aim at Russia amid criticism Britain has not done enough
Belfast Telegraph