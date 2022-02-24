Warning over petrol prices hitting £1.60 a litre as Russia invades Ukraine
Published
Motorists are being warned over the possibility of petrol prices soaring to £1.60 a litre following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Motorists are being warned over the possibility of petrol prices soaring to £1.60 a litre following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Full Article
Petrol costs at UK forecourts are closing in on 150p a litre as tensions between Russia and Ukraine drive global oil prices higher.
Petrol hits another record as crude prices reach their highest level for more than seven years.