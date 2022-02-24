The Queen has postponed planned virtual audiences for the second time this week in the wake of her COVID diagnosis, Buckingham Palace has said.Full Article
Queen postpones virtual audiences for second time this week following COVID diagnosis
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Queen postpones 2 more virtual audiences after Covid diagnosis
Nottingham Post
'Her Majesty is continuing with light duties'
Advertisement
More coverage
Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild..
SeattlePI.com