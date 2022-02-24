Russia has finally launched its long-feared “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine after Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in a televised address to his citizens in the early hours of Thursday morning.Full Article
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine explained in three points
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UN chief urges Putin to stop conflict for 'humanity's' sake
Rumble
During the second emergency UN Security Council session in three days, members of the Council plead with Russia to step back from..
-
Belarus President Lukashenko suggests Russia and Ukraine should hold peace talks
PRAVDA
-
Stock market news live updates: Dow futures plunge nearly 800 points after Russia announces attack on Ukraine
Upworthy
-
Rebels Ask Russia For Military Help In Eastern Ukraine
Newsy
-
Dow plummets 464 points as Ukraine declares state of emergency and US warns of imminent attack
Business Insider
Advertisement
More coverage
Russia Evacuating Embassy In Ukraine With Region On The Brink Of War
Newsy
Watch VideoRussia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region..