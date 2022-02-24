Public Health Scotland with Covid infection rates update as 7,195 new cases confirmed
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
5,498 new Scots Covid cases as Public Health Scotland publish councils' infection rates
Daily Record
There are currently 1,175 patients with Covid in Scottish hospitals.
Advertisement
More coverage
Today's Public Health Scotland Covid infection rate data as 6,756 cases added
Daily Record
There are currently 1,093 patients with Covid in Scottish hospitals.