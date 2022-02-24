Officials say Ukraine no longer in control of Chernobyl site
Published
Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops, a presidential adviser says.Full Article
Published
Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops, a presidential adviser says.Full Article
RUSSIAN-UKRAINE LATEST* Russian attack described as "full-scale war"* Ukraine claims to have shot down at least seven Russian..
Control of Ukraine is in the hands of the Russian dictatorship.