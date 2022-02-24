Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Mr Floyd's neck for nine-and-a-half minutes.Full Article
Three ex-cops convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights
