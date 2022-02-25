Initiative aims to help rebuild public trust in the force and provide an opportunity to raise safety concernsFull Article
Metropolitan Police invite women to ‘walk and talk’ with officers
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Women invited to ‘walk and talk’ with Metropolitan Police officers
Initiative aims to help rebuild public trust in the force and provide an opportunity to raise safety concerns
Hull Daily Mail
Met invites women to ‘walk and talk’ with officers and voice safety concerns
The Metropolitan Police is launching a “walk and talk” initiative where women can raise concerns to officers in an effort to..
Belfast Telegraph