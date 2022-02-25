The former X Factor contestant and Loose Women panellist has signed up for the programme.Full Article
Stacey Solomon lands new presenting role on Bake Off: The Professionals
Nottingham Post0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals 2022: Stacey Solomon announced as new host replacing Tom Allen
The Essex-born TV personality and singer admitted that she is excited to "eat all the cakes"
Essex Chronicle
New host replaces Tom Allen on Bake Off The Professionals
TV star Stacey Solomon has replaced Tom Allen as the co-host of Bake Off The Professionals.
Belfast Telegraph