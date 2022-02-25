‘Still time’ to cut Russia out of Swift payment system, Defence Secretary says
Britain will “work all day” to try to get the Swift international payment system “turned off for Russia”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine,..
