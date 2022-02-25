Russia excluded from Eurovision Song Contest following Ukraine invasion
Published
Russia will no longer participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following the invasion of Ukraine, the competition’s producer has announced.Full Article
Published
Russia will no longer participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following the invasion of Ukraine, the competition’s producer has announced.Full Article
Russia will not be allowed to participate in the final of this year's Eurovision song contest, the organizer said on Friday,..
Russia has been kicked out of this year's Eurovision Song Contest after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.