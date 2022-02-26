British Airways short-haul flights from Heathrow cancelled
Published
All short-haul British Airways flights from Heathrow are cancelled until midday after technical issues.Full Article
Published
All short-haul British Airways flights from Heathrow are cancelled until midday after technical issues.Full Article
This is the second time in days that technical issues have stopped flights from the London airport
British Airways has said all of its short-haul flights from Heathrow are cancelled until midday today following "continuing..
British Airways has said all of its short-haul flights from Heathrow are cancelled until midday today following ongoing "technical..