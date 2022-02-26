Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.Full Article
Forest won 2-0 thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and James Garner at the City Ground
The Reds take on the Robins at the City Ground looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship