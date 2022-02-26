The football club's owner reportedly took the decision in order to protect Chelsea from links to the conflict in Ukraine.Full Article
Roman Abramovich handing 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea FC to trustees
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chelsea owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich hands over 'stewardship' of club
CBC.ca
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich handed over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation..
-
News24.com | Russian Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation
News24
-
Roman Abramovich hands ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea to club’s trustees
Belfast Telegraph
-
Roman Abramovich gives trustees Chelsea 'stewardship'
BBC Local News
-
Chelsea owner Abramovich hands over 'stewardship' of club
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich hands stewardship to trustees
Hereford Times
Owner of Chelsea football club, Roman Abramovich, has said he is “giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the..
-
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is giving 'stewardship and care' of the club to charitable foundation trustees
Upworthy
-
Roman Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea to trustees of club’s charitable foundation amid scrutiny surrounding Russia-Ukraine crisis
talkSPORT
-
Roman Abramovich handing ‘care of Chelsea’ to trustees of charitable foundation
Belfast Telegraph
-
Abramovich hands over “stewardship” of Chelsea FC amid Ukraine war
City A.M.