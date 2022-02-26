Johnson welcomes moves to exclude Russia from Swift banking system
Published
Boris Johnson has welcomed fresh impetus to exclude Russia from the Swift global banking system after Germany dropped its opposition to the plan.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson has welcomed fresh impetus to exclude Russia from the Swift global banking system after Germany dropped its opposition to the plan.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson relays to the House of Commons that Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT banking system is not "off the..