Daisy Edgar-Jones turned to her Northern Irish mum and Scottish dad for advice on fame after her role in Normal People made her a household name.Full Article
Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones turns to NI accent when feeling shy
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones 'still processing' show's extreme success
The romantic drama, which was released on BBC Three in 2020, focused on the on-off relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne..
Exeter Express and Echo