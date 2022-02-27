Officials say Russian forces have entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, where they blew up a natural gas pipeline following a fresh set of sanctions on the country.Full Article
Russia Ukraine war: Fighting on the streets after blasts near key city Kharkiv - updates
Russians Advance On Ukraine's Ports, Meet Resistance In City
Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's..
Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Putin Warns U.S., NATO
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside..