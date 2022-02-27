Ukrainian and Russian diplomats to meet as Putin puts nuclear forces on alert
News24.com | Putin puts nuclear 'deterrence' forces on alert as Ukraine and Russia agree to meet
News24
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday as Ukrainian..
-
Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces On Alert
Huffington Post
-
Ukraine crisis: Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
IndiaTimes
-
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert; Ukrainians, Russians agree to talks - live updates
Delawareonline
-
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert
Belfast Telegraph
Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces On Alert, Cites Sanctions
Newsy
Watch VideoIn a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered..