Fears grow for Ukraine’s Antonov AN-225, the world’s largest plane
Published
There are fears that the world’s largest plane by length, the Antonov AN-225, has been damaged amid intense fighting in Ukraine.Full Article
Published
There are fears that the world’s largest plane by length, the Antonov AN-225, has been damaged amid intense fighting in Ukraine.Full Article
Antonov An-225 also known as Mryia is claimed to be the world's largest plane equipped with three jet engines on each wing and is..
Watch VideoExplosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale..