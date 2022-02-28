ITV Dancing on Ice fans accuse Phillip Schofield of 'knowing' Sally Dynevor was being sent home
Published
The ITV Coronation Street star has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice following a skate-off.Full Article
Published
The ITV Coronation Street star has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice following a skate-off.Full Article
Eagle-eyed Dancing on Ice fans spotted an awkward exchange between Holly and Phil after Schofe made a blunder live on air
Phillip Schofield made some frosty comments to Coronation Street star Sally after her routine failed to impress judges on Sunday..