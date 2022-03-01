Dame Barbara Woodward issued the stark warning at an emergency meeting of the Security Council.Full Article
Ukraine on brink of 'humanitarian catastrophe', UN Ambassador warns
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ukraine ‘on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe’, UK Ambassador says
Ukraine is on the brink of a “humanitarian catastrophe”, Britain’s UN Ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward has warned an..
Belfast Telegraph
Ukrainian ambassador: 'This is a major humanitarian catastrophe'
Ukrainians are spending days in shelters and "babies are born underground" during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says the Ukrainian..
USATODAY.com