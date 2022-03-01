Calls for Vladimir Putin to face war crimes trial as shelling of Ukraine cities intensifies
Published
There has been international condemnation of 'barbaric' overnight shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine cities .Full Article
Published
There has been international condemnation of 'barbaric' overnight shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine cities .Full Article
Record View says Vladimir Putin should be put on trial for war crimes.
Watch VideoAs Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine by land and by air, its President Vladimir Putin's official state news..