Chesterfield v Notts County
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Tuesday's National League game between Chesterfield and Notts County.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Tuesday's National League game between Chesterfield and Notts County.Full Article
The Magpies face their promotion rivals in a much-anticipated National League clash at the Technique Stadium
The Magpies moved back into the National League's play-off positions after securing a 2-0 victory at Woking