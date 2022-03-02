Hughes, best known for her much-loved books in the Alfie series, about a boy called Alfie and his little sister Annie Rose – as well as children’s picture book Dogger, died “peacefully at home after a short illness"Full Article
Much-loved children's author Shirley Hughes dies, aged 94
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Children’s author and illustrator Shirley Hughes dies aged 94
Children’s author and illustrator Shirley Hughes has died at the age of 94, her family has said.
Belfast Telegraph