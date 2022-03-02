A man has been arrested after two bodies were discovered around 15 miles apart in Gloucestershire.Full Article
Man arrested after two bodies discovered 15 miles apart in Gloucestershire
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two killed in West Country
Somerset Guardian
The bodies were found 15 miles apart, one in the Cotswolds and another in Cheltenham
