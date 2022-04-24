It's a huge afternoon in the Highlands as the visitors look to restore their six point advantage at the top against Malky Mackay's Euro chasers.Full Article
Ross County vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates from the Premiership clash in Dingwall
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Celtic vs Rangers LIVE score and goal updates from the Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead
The great rivals square off again and a win for Ange Postecoglou's men on home turf will all but guarantee the title.
Daily Record