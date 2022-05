Johnny Depp sent expletive-filled emails to Elton John about his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, describing her as a “French extortionist ex c**t”, a court has heard. Depp, 58, is suing ex-wife Amber Heard, 35, in a $50m (£38m) defamation suit over her claims that he abused her. Heard has filed a $100m (£79m)...