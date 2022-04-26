Martin Lewis urges people to 'ditch' bank account after recommending it
Published
A PSA means basic 20 per cent rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 interest a year from savings without paying any tax on it.Full Article
Published
A PSA means basic 20 per cent rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 interest a year from savings without paying any tax on it.Full Article
It comes following a bank account error, which Mr Lewis himself urged the fan to check.
Money Saving Expert has previously advised people to open them
The Money Saving Expert had advised people to open one in the past