Julius Czapla murder: Father admits lying when he said he could not remember
Published
A man admitted to withholding information when being interviewed about killing his son because he could not confront his actions, a court has heard.Full Article
Published
A man admitted to withholding information when being interviewed about killing his son because he could not confront his actions, a court has heard.Full Article
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Lukasz Czapla will serve at least 23 years for shooting, smothering and stabbing..
Jurors have returned to court to deliberate in the trial of a man who killed his two-year-old son.