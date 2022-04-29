Dry weather expected over bank holiday weekend as rain passes
People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Full Article
Showers and cooler temperatures could interrupt the fun over bank holiday weekend
The Met Office predicts “much of the south is likely to see continuing dry and sunny spells" this weekend