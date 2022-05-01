County Championship: Hampshire-Lancashire game ends in rain-hit draw
Published
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- The final day's play is lost to the weather in Southampton as the Hampshire-Lancashire game ends in a rain-hit draw.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- The final day's play is lost to the weather in Southampton as the Hampshire-Lancashire game ends in a rain-hit draw.Full Article
The high-scoring game between Gloucestershire and Surrey ends in a draw after day four is washed out.