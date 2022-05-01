More than 200 people arrived in Dover on Sunday after an apparent 11-day pause in Channel crossings, it has been reported.Full Article
More than 200 people arrive in Dover after 11-day pause in Channel crossings
Some 254 people were detected in small boats crossing the Channel to the UK on Sunday after an 11-day pause in such journeys.
More than 200 people have crossed the Channel to Dover after an apparent pause of 11 days, the PA news agency understands.
