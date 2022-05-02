Emergency services had been called to reports or two people being injured in the property - but found their bodies on arrival.Full Article
Investigation launched after man and woman found dead at Lincolnshire house
Grimsby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Inquiry launched after man and woman found dead in house
Police have begun an inquiry after a man and woman were found dead at a house in Lincolnshire.
Sky News
Police investigation launched after man and woman die at Sleaford house
Lincolnshire Police said their deaths are being treated as unexplained
Lincolnshire Echo