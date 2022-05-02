DWP Universal Credit: Everything you can claim from free broadband to Healthy Start Vouchers
Nearly six million UK residents who are looking for work or are on a low income claim Universal Credit.Full Article
Claimants of Universal Credit are encouraged to check they're making the most of the financial support that's available.
UC claimants can also get free vouchers, dental treatment and travel costs