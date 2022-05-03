Reason for refusal to man sentenced to a seven-year term for rape in a separate case in 2019 given as due to 'social prognosis'Full Article
Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'denied parole in Germany'
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Madeleine McCann suspect, Christian Brueckner, denied parole in Germany report claims
The convicted sex offender was declared an official suspect by Portuguese authorities last month.
Hereford Times
Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole in Germany – report
Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has had a parole application rejected in Germany, according to a report.
Belfast Telegraph