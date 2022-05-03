Morrisons owner set to sell 87 petrol stations to close £7bn takeover
The new owner of Morrisons is set to sell 87 petrol stations to push through the £7 billion takeover of the supermarket group.Full Article
Moves come ahead of £7 billion takeover of the supermarket group
Private equity group CD&R offers to sell 87 petrol stations to pave way for deal