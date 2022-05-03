Roman Abramovich expects £1.5bn Chelsea loan to be frozen following club’s sale
Roman Abramovich expects his £1.5billion loan to Chelsea to be frozen when the club’s sale is carried out, the PA news agency understands.Full Article
The drawn-out sale of Chelsea has hit a serious snag as complications have arisen over the structure of payment and the hefty..
Roman Abramovich is looking to sell the club, and a decision looks like it could soon be reached