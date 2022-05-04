The Office for National Statistics estimates that up to 1.5 million people in the UK could be suffering from the persistent conditionFull Article
Long Covid continues to puzzle health experts with more symptoms emerging
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Climate Crisis Could Spawn More Devastating Pandemics, New Study Finds
Wibbitz Top Stories
Climate Crisis , Could Spawn More
Devastating Pandemics, New Study Finds.
Climate Crisis , Could Spawn..
Advertisement
More coverage
Here's What To Know About Rapid COVID Tests and the BA.2 Variant
Wibbitz Top Stories
Here's What To Know , About Rapid COVID Tests , and the BA.2 Variant.
Now that Omicron subvariant BA.2 is the dominant COVID..
-
Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US
SeattlePI.com
-
South Korea to relax outdoor mask mandate as COVID-19 slows
SeattlePI.com
-
South Africa's latest COVID surge blamed on omicron mutant
SeattlePI.com
-
Thousands in NSW likely reinfected with COVID-19 twice
Sydney Morning Herald