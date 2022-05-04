Government will not challenge court ruling on care home discharge policies
Published
The Government has said it will not be appealing against a High Court ruling which stated its care home discharge policies were unlawful.Full Article
Published
The Government has said it will not be appealing against a High Court ruling which stated its care home discharge policies were unlawful.Full Article
Families, medics and care home chiefs have spoken out after a High Court ruling over the Government's policy to discharge untested..
Bereaved families have accused former health secretary Matt Hancock of telling a "despicable lie" over throwing a protective ring..