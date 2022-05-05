Ben Shephard pays tribute to Tipping Point contestant who died before her episode aired
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tipping Point host Ben Shephard pays tribute to contestant who died before her episode was screened
Former bus driver Cath appeared on yesterday's 'poignant' episode of the popular quiz show
Daily Record
ITV Tipping Point presenter Ben Shephard scolded by contestant over x-rated innuendo
Gabby Roslin was in the studio alongside ITV Good Morning Britain star Sean Fletcher for the episode on Sunday.
Tamworth Herald