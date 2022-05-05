The Bank of England increased interest rates as it battles against rising inflation and warns that the economy will go into reverse this winter.Full Article
Bank of England warns of recession in UK as interest rates hiked to 1%
Jonathan Haskel, Catherine Mann, and Michael Saunders, voted to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.25%.
