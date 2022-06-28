Police seize amplifiers from Stop Brexit protester Steve Bray outside Parliament
Published
Police in Westminster have seized amplifiers from “Stop Brexit Man” Steve Bray after they said he was protesting too loudly.Full Article
Published
Police in Westminster have seized amplifiers from “Stop Brexit Man” Steve Bray after they said he was protesting too loudly.Full Article
BBC Local News: London -- Protester Steve Bray reacts to police removing his amplifier after his noisy protest outside Parliament.