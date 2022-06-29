When Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine in February, Maxim and Olga Hyryk made the difficult decision to leave their home and life in Kyiv with their five children and both of their mothers, arriving in the UK on May 11.Full Article
Devastated family 'face being kicked out of UK home' just month after fleeing Ukraine
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Outrage as fuel prices surge while wholesale cost drops
Autocar
Industry heads say the wholesale cost of fuel is dropping - but prices at the pumps are not
AA and RAC call on retailers..
-
The Shared Beliefs Of Muslims And Jews In Morocco – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Ukraine Crisis: The Outlook Of A Perilous Proxy War – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
From Migrant Crisis To Aggression In Ukraine: Belarus Still On Baltic Agenda – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
How Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill turned students into activists
Mashable
Advertisement
More coverage
Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback 2022 long-term review
Is this EV a cut above the mainstream rivals whose sales Audi is hoping to eat into?
*Why we’re running it: *Can Audi,..
Autocar
Kazakhstan: Religious Freedom Survey – Analysis
By Felix Corley and John Kinahan
Freedom of religion and belief, with the interlinked freedoms of expression,..
Eurasia Review