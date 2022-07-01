Josh Taylor vacates WBC title & paves way for Jack Catterall rematch
Published
A potential rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall has edged closer after the Scot relinquished his WBC super-lightweight title.Full Article
Published
A potential rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall has edged closer after the Scot relinquished his WBC super-lightweight title.Full Article
Josh Taylor has vacated another of his world light-welterweight titles, seemingly paving the way for a rematch against British..