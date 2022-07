The cast of Heartstopper have rebuffed hateful anti-LGBTQ+ protestors with a joyous dance while marching at Pride in London. The cast of Netflix’s beloved LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper – including Joe Locke, Jenny Walser, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell – were spotted among the...