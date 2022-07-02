In the pictures, Stacey posed in a casual white outfit alongside her baby daughter Rose and dog Theo.Full Article
Stacey Solomon transforms Pickle Cottage for her wedding to Joe Swash
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Stacey Solomon reveals her 'wedding door' decorations as her marriage to Joe Swash draws near
Brentwood Gazette
She's getting married at the end of this month
Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she issues wedding update
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Stacey Solomon stuns fans with her DIY wedding decorations ahead of Pickle Cottage ceremony
Daily Record
The Loose Women presenter is set to marry former EastEnders actor Joe Swash in a romantic ceremony at their forever home Pickle..
-
Stacey Solomon shares first look at wedding to Joe Swash
Tamworth Herald
-
Wayne Lineker forced to give one of Joe Swash's stag do party a 'slap'
Tamworth Herald