Kalvin Phillips: England midfielder signs for Manchester City on six-year deal
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- England midfielder Kalvin Phillips signs for Premier League champions Manchester City on a six-year deal.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- England midfielder Kalvin Phillips signs for Premier League champions Manchester City on a six-year deal.Full Article
Kalvin Phillips may have joined Manchester City, but he reminded the Elland Road faithful he will always be one of them. Upon..