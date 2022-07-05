People’s Captain Latte Latte Love Gift Set – A limited-edition gift pack combining brands championing to make a difference – The team at People’s Captain – a craft beer range dedicated to supporting positive mental health initiatives in the UK – is to launch its first limited edition gift pack
The post People’s Captain introduce NEW Chocolate Beer to Celebrate World Chocolate Day! appeared first on Latest TV Brighton.
People’s Captain Latte Latte Love Gift Set – A limited-edition gift pack combining brands championing to make a difference – The team at People’s Captain – a craft beer range dedicated to supporting positive mental health initiatives in the UK – is to launch its first limited edition gift pack