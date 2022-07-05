England have beaten India after a remarkable record-breaking run chase in the sides' fifth Test at Edgbaston.Full Article
England beat India with record-breaking Test match run chase
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Viender Sehwag, AB de Villiers and other cricketers react as India lose the 5th Test match against England
DNA
England rode unbeaten hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off their highest successful chase, coasting to a..
-
England v India: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow complete record chase at Edgbaston
BBC Sport
-
A golden summer for England’s Yorkshire run machines
Belfast Telegraph
-
News24.com | England chase down big total to draw 5-Test series with India
News24
-
England v India: Chase was incredible to watch - Ben Stokes
BBC Sport
Advertisement
More coverage
India v England: Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow guide England to historic win
Watch highlights as England complete a record chase of 378 to beat India in rapid time on the final morning of the fifth Test at..
BBC Sport
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Robin Peterson mocks Stuart Broad after England pacer breaks his most expensive over in Test record
Jasprit Bumrah made a record on just his second day as Indian Test captain even before he came on to bow. Yes, you read that..
Zee News